FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We have almost immediate access to call for help in emergency situations, thanks to smart phones and other devices.

But sometimes, it’s almost too easy to reach 911, as technology has made available shortcuts and tricks to get help without dialing anything at all.

No need to panic– the Fort Wayne Police Department made a Facebook post Monday explaining what to do if you call 911 without meaning to.

You don’t have to race and hang up as soon as possible. Instead, FWPD said the best way to handle it is to stay on the line and explain to the dispatcher it was a mistake.

“Stay on the line, let us know of the error and we can all have a better day,” the post said.

Police said accidental calls happen all the time, and dispatchers are trained to distinguish mistakes from emergencies when needed, but staying on the line is more helpful than hanging up and hoping the call didn’t go through.

Maybe a phone got in the hands of a curious child, or you simply pressed the wrong button– police said you don’t have to be embarrassed, just communicate with dispatch and go on with your day.

Read the full post: