FWPD helps with holiday shopping with Kops for Kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Officers helped with some holiday shopping Wednesday.

The annual Kops for Kids event took place at the Meijer on Maysville Road. The event allows children to go on a shopping spree to find Christmas presents with the help of officers.

“The kids love when we shop with them. They’re engaged, they’re active, they’re smiling, they’re happy, and that’s what we like to see,” said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, PIO for FWPD. “Sometimes they don’t always see us in those kind of situations, so we’re just really happy we can be here in a positive way and a positive role for them.”

Kops for Kids is sponsored by the local Fraternal Order of Police and has been an annual event for more than twenty years.