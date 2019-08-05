FWPD giving away book bags, school supplies

The Fort Wayne Police Department will host a book bag giveaway event Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you know of a child in need of a book bag and school supplies, the Fort Wayne Police Department can help.

The police department along with Victim Assistance will host its annual book bag giveaway event Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. From 6-7 p.m., the department will hand out free book bags and school supplies “to help you get off to a great start.”

Those interested are encouraged to get to Headwaters Park early.

Community sponsors will hand out hot dogs, water, stuffed toys and other items during the event.