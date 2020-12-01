FWPD: Don’t call 911 if you see a coyote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked residents not to call 911 for coyote sightings, saying “coyotes live with us.”

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said “it isn’t necessary to call 911 to report sightings” as some are “city dwellers.” Police said sightings are on the rise because the foliage is off trees and bushes, and mating season is likely to result in even more sightings.

Coyotes generally do not bother humans, but residents should be aware of them around small dogs.