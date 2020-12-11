FWPD continue to call on public’s help on two separate missing person cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing persons, Roger Henry, 60, and Suprina L Wayne, 48.

Henry is described as:

Male, black

5 foot 6 inches tall

Brown eyes

Grey hair

No teeth or dentures

Has a scar over one of his eyes

Henry was declared missing on Jan. 14 at 11:30pm. He was last seen wearing a LSW Brown hat, blue jeans and a green jacket.

Wayne is described as:

Female, white

5 foot 11 inches tall

Hazel eyes and brown hair which may be blond

Has a Bam Bam tattoo on her right calf

Wayne has been missing since early November. She is from Bluffton but may be in Fort Wayne on the southeast side.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or Detective Brian Martin at (260) 427-1201