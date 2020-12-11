FWPD continue to call on public’s help on two separate missing person cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing persons, Roger Henry, 60, and Suprina L Wayne, 48.
Henry is described as:
- Male, black
- 5 foot 6 inches tall
- Brown eyes
- Grey hair
- No teeth or dentures
- Has a scar over one of his eyes
Henry was declared missing on Jan. 14 at 11:30pm. He was last seen wearing a LSW Brown hat, blue jeans and a green jacket.
Wayne is described as:
- Female, white
- 5 foot 11 inches tall
- Hazel eyes and brown hair which may be blond
- Has a Bam Bam tattoo on her right calf
Wayne has been missing since early November. She is from Bluffton but may be in Fort Wayne on the southeast side.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or Detective Brian Martin at (260) 427-1201