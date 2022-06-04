FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is conducting a water rescue Saturday in the search for a missing man.

Steven Clemmer

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.

Police confirmed to WANE 15 Clemmer has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and said he may appear confused.

There is a police presence in the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court while the water rescue continues. Police said they are covering their bases by searching the pond behind the house.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1222.