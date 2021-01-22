FWPD chief discusses public safety priorities for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne public safety leaders have laid out their top priorities for the year ahead.

For Fort Wayne Chief of Police Steve Reed, some of the top priorities in 2021 are addressing the city’s rise in violent crime, reducing overdose cases and continuing a strong tradition of community outreach.

According to a city release, Fort Wayne saw an increase in violent crime, despite a 13% decrease in overall crime. Chief Reed hopes to address the rise in violent crime through collaborative efforts with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and other federal agencies.

FWPD will also expand their relationship with Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition, which focuses on addressing youth gun violence and improving the quality of life for residents in education, health and housing.

“We need to educate our young people that violence is unacceptable,” Reed added. “We need parents to talk to them.”

This year, two social workers will be added to the department’s “Hope and Recovery Team” (HART). These social workers will be funded through a grant and accompany officers on narcotics investigations and drug overdose cases. Chief Reed hopes the social workers will successfully connect adults with treatment and recovery services.

“In the long run, we hope that will reduce our overdose calls,” Reed said.

Chief Reed also touts the FWPD’s strong tradition of community outreach programs such as the neighborhood liaison program, community unity nights, partner officer nights and the Fort Wayne Police Athletic League (PAL). Along with these initiatives, This year, FWPD will also be active participants in Fort Wayne’s United Front Initiative.

As he reflects on the past year and looks ahead to 2021, Chief Reed takes pride in his department and their ability to set a high standard for law enforcement officers in the area.

“As I travel the state, the country, and I speak with other chiefs and other sheriffs, many of them look to us to see what we’re doing, and how we’re doing things here,” Reed said. “And all the credit goes to the officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department.”