FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are warning the public about a scam that has made its way to a few mailboxes in the area.

According to a release from FWPD, the Financial Crime Division has received two reports of people getting letters in the mail from someone claiming to be with the Small Business Administration (SBA) about missing payments.

The recipients were given a phone number in the letter, 800-736-6048, which is not a number of the SBA, police said. Police said no one should give their personal information, including social security numbers, to that phone number.

The address in the letter leads to a building that used to be associated with the SBA, but is now up for sale, at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

“This is an in-depth SCAM where great effort is made into making it look legitimate,” FWPD said in the release.

Anyone who gets a letter about a delinquent payment claiming to be from the SBA can visit the website to compare the letter’s contents to the site’s official information about loans, payments and contact information.