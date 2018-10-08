FWPD chase wanted suspect on foot, suspect went into cardiac arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A wanted suspect is in the hospital after a police foot chase that resulted in his cardiac arrest.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to the LKQ “Pick Your Part” auto parts business located at 4820 Moeller Road Sunday afternoon when a caller contacted 911 to report that a wanted suspect out of Miami County, Indiana was at the location and possibly driving a stolen pickup truck.

A responding officer observed the vehicle that was described by the caller in the parking lot of the auto parts business. The officer concealed his presence by parking his marked cruiser on the parking lot of an adjacent business and awaited the suspect to exit the business.

A short time later two females exited the business along with a male pushing a wheelbarrow and approached the suspect’s vehicle. By this time additional officers had arrived and setup surveillance in the area.

Officers approached the three individuals to make the apprehension. As it turned out the male pushing the wheelbarrow was an employee of the business and not the wanted suspect who was still in the place of business.

The suspect observed officers on the parking lot and fled through the business out a back door, ran south across their lot and eventually was able to make it over a security fence on the south side of the property. He ran along two sets of railroad tracks in an attempt to elude capture. The entire time officers were giving chase.

The suspect eventually climbed some stopped rail cars, and ran back-and-forth on top of them refusing to climb down to officers that had him surrounded. The suspect eventually climbed into an empty coal car where officers were able to make contact with him.

Once in custody the suspect collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Officers administered CPR until fire personnel were able to remove him from the interior of the coal car. Medic’s transported him to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The two females that were with the suspect were placed under arrest, one for an active warrant and the second for possession of narcotics.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.