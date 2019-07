FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have captured a suspect related to an Armed Robbery Saturday night.

Police responded to the 4600 block of South Calhoun Street around 8:22 p.m. to reports of an Armed Robbery. Authorities tell WANE 15 that a short time after they captured the suspect, but are unable to release their name at this time. They believe the captured suspect is the only person involved in the incident.

WANE 15 will update this story as more information becomes available.