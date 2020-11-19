FWPD calls off Kops for Kids gift shopping event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local police officers will not go on shopping sprees for Christmas presents with children this holiday season.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday that the annual Kops for Kids program has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kops for Kids allows children to partner up with an officer to shop for Christmas presents. It is sponsored by the local Fraternal Order of Police and has been an annual event for more than 20 years.

“As we recognize the need is great in our county every year, we also recognize the need to stay healthy and safe is far greater,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Kops for Kids should resume in 2021.