FWPD awarded over $95K to improve mental health and wellness services for officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has been awarded $95,817 through the 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health & Wellness Act Program Grant.

Sixty five organizations across the nation received a two year federal grant is from the US Department of Justice – Community Oriented Policing Services. Fort Wayne is the only department in Indiana to receive grant funding which will be used to improve the delivery and access to mental health & wellness services to law enforcement.

FWPD will expand its current mental health & wellness programming, which will also include retired officers and training for the FWPD Peer Support Team. The department said it will also purchase a Peer Support App for FWPD officers, family members and retirees. The app will help streamline Peer Support Services by offering 24/7 support for those using the services as well as provide metrics and engagement reports to track the benefits of using the app.