FWPD asks public for help with unsolved homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are calling on the public to help solve a number of unsolved homicides.
So far there are a dozen homicide cases without arrests in 2020, including a shooting where a man was shot on Hoagland Avenue. The victim describes the shooter as a thin black man with shoulder length braids.
Officials say this has been one of their better years for solving homicides, but there is room for improvement.
“There is no information that is too small to look up, I think people come with the thought that oh that doesn’t make a difference, that’s insignificant and it may not be that may be the final piece we are looking for and it may just collaborate other evidence that we have,” said Sgt Spfia Rosales Scatena, PIO for FWPD.
Unsolved homicides include:
- Than Kahn Khai, 49, was killed Jan. 20 in the 3400 block of Senate Avenue Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made, but the case is connected to Jan. 12 and 14 shootings of boys.
- Donna Sue Taylor, 48, was killed March 2 in the 2000 block of Riedmiller Avenue Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made, murder suicide by Nathan Butler)
- Nicholas Phillips, 36, killed March 15 in the 5300 block of Hursh Road, Allen County. No arrests have been made.
- Nicholas James Elsner, 26, was killed May 7 in the 7300 block of Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Roosevelt Allen III, 36, was killed May 31 in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Kenneth Jerome Frierson II, 28, was killed June 19 in the 5400 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Jalen Deandre Lindsey, 19, was killed July 5 in the 5000 block of Midlothian Drive, Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Jacqueline Coley, 58 died July 19 from Complications of Multiple Blunt Force Injuries of the Face and Head. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.
- Allen Lamar Ruffin, 31, was killed on July 21 in the 2500 block of Lillie Avenue Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Frederick Sanders, 29, was killed on July 26 in the 1100 block of East Lewis St. Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Jonathan Darrel Wade, 32, was killed Aug. 19 in the 4600 block of Standish drive, in Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Justin Dawson, 25, was killed Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Nichole Y. Paschall, 49, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 8. She was shot June 23, 2019 in the 4415 Oliver Street, Fort Wayne. No arrests have been made.
- Twilah Newmon-Thomas, 44, was killed Sept. 11 in the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive. No arrests have been made.
“I think it’s important that we work together as a community on this because this is not just a police problem this is not just a southeast problem, this is not just a northeast problem. this is a fort wayne problem we are only going to solve these kinds of things working together,” Sgt Rosales-Scatena said.
Investigators ask anyone with information about any crime that’s happened in the city to call police or crime stoppers at 436-STOP.