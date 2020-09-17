FWPD asks public for help with unsolved homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are calling on the public to help solve a number of unsolved homicides.

So far there are a dozen homicide cases without arrests in 2020, including a shooting where a man was shot on Hoagland Avenue. The victim describes the shooter as a thin black man with shoulder length braids.

Officials say this has been one of their better years for solving homicides, but there is room for improvement.

“There is no information that is too small to look up, I think people come with the thought that oh that doesn’t make a difference, that’s insignificant and it may not be that may be the final piece we are looking for and it may just collaborate other evidence that we have,” said Sgt Spfia Rosales Scatena, PIO for FWPD.

Unsolved homicides include:

“I think it’s important that we work together as a community on this because this is not just a police problem this is not just a southeast problem, this is not just a northeast problem. this is a fort wayne problem we are only going to solve these kinds of things working together,” Sgt Rosales-Scatena said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about any crime that’s happened in the city to call police or crime stoppers at 436-STOP.