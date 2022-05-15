FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Around 10 a.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the Regency Inn Motel located at 1004 W Coliseum Blvd. to search for a missing adult woman suffering from Alzheimer’s, identified as Janice Krueger. She is described as a 72-year-old white woman with grey/brown hair and blue eyes, measuring 5’7” and weighing 140 lbs.

Krueger is possibly wearing a purple shirt with blue jeans and a brown trench coat. Officers said Krueger was last seen Saturday night around 10 p.m., when she went to bed.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Krueger. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1222. Anyone who locates Krueger is asked to call 911 immediately.