FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was possibly armed barricaded himself for about four hours Sunday morning inside an apartment at a complex on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded around 6:48 a.m. to the 7900 block of Serenity Drive on reports of a domestic investigation. Police were told a man was inside the apartment and possibly armed with a handgun.

FWPD spoke with the man through the front door, and he refused to come outside to speak face-to-face. Officers then heard what sounded like things being moved around inside the apartment to block the door.

Officers said they continued to try to communicate with the man using a PA speaker and calling his cell phone numerous times.

After several hours, police said the man jumped to the ground from a second-story window and was immediately taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Teams with FWPD’s Emergency Services, Crisis Response, and Air Support Unit all came to assist. The incident is being investigated by FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.