FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fight between two men at a south side gas station ended with a stabbing and one with life-threatening injuries Tuesday, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Officers were called to the Marathon gas station at 5400 S. Anthony Blvd. just before 10:15 a.m. where they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were having a verbal argument inside the gas station that continued as they both went outside to the parking lot. One of the men got into his vehicle to leave, then stopped and got out and stabbed the other man in the torso, police said in a media release.

The man the man who did the stabbing then left in his vehicle.

While at the scene, the man who was stabbed appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. Still, he was taken to a hospital via ambulance. While at the hospital, he was downgraded to life-threatening condition by medical personnel, police said.

Police did not release a suspect description or a description of his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201 or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.