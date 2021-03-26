FWPD, area police agencies consider adding new drone to departments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Representatives from area police agencies gathered in Fort Wayne Friday morning to hear a pitch to potentially buy a new drone. A representative from a Las Vegas-based company gave demonstrations to the officers and media.

The drone is designed to be used indoors, as opposed to surveilling scenes from the sky. According to the company’s representative, it can flip itself over, bounce off walls and capture video in the dark. WANE 15 was told during the pitch that the drone can be used in situations with barricaded subjects or hostages.

“In most tactical situations, a lot of agencies will use robots to locate, isolate and communicate with their suspects,” Law Enforcement Consultant Jessie Wiggins said. “What this drone actually does is allows them to do that job more efficiently. It allows the police department to lessen their footprint in a neighborhood on a tactical situation, because this technology makes that job of locating, isolating and communicating with their suspects a lot more efficient.”

The drones would cost departments $9,000-$15,000. According to Officer Bobby Lemon from the FWPD’s Air Support Unit, the force has been looking at several different drones, in an effort to keep up with evolving techonology.