FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department announced a partnership with 4Ever Metal Roofing that will upgrade the Child Safety Village in Fort Wayne.

The Child Safety Village consists of a 3.7 acre complex containing a miniature city with 30 buildings that is designed to teach children about safety in a way they can understand.

Children can learn about traffic safety, pedestrian rules and self-protection through the program.

“We’re really happy to partner with a business here in town that cares so much about the community and care as much about the children than we do,” said FWPD Captain Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

4Ever Metal Roofing will update the roofs on the miniature buildings and provide free maintenance to the Safety Village for three years through the partnership.