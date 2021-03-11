Fort Wayne firefighters teaching kids fire safety via Zoom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each year, thousands of kids go through realistic simulations in the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Survive Alive House to learn how to handle being in a fire.

The two-story Survive Alive House is equipped with state-of-the-art special effects, such as heated doors, strobe lights and fake smoke to simulate a real house fire. Safety educators Captain Carlos Gomez-Espino and Captain Marc Claus teach kids how to safely escape the house and run to a neighboring house to make a 911 call.

However, because of the pandemic, Gomez-Espino and Claus had to stop the in-person sessions and come up with a creative solution.

“We started a new program called ‘Hunt for Home Hazards,’” Gomez-Espino said. “It’s a dollhouse per se and each room in that dollhouse has special effects similar to the full size house here.”

Like the Survive Alive House, the $3,000 “dollhouse” has special effects including smoke machines, electrical devices that spark to replicate what would happen if an outlet had too many items plugged in it as well as smoke alarms.

The captains have taught these classes over Zoom for the last three or so months.

“It’s very interactive,” Gomez-Espino said. “We did not want to do a program where we just stood in front of the camera and the kids just watched.”

Through these Zoom classes, they reach between 300 and 400 students per week.

“I’m not real techie, but the fact that we could reach hundreds of kids on a weekly basis, and they could go home and talk to their families about what they learned going through the hazard house, that’s huge,” Claus said. “Because the impact is still happening, we’re still educating, and we’re making the community safe.”

To Claus and Gomez-Espino’s surprise, the program has skyrocketed.

“We have teachers calling us all the time wanting to take part in the program,” Gomez-Espino said. “It was initially just going to be a third grade program, but we’ve branched out to third, fourth and fifth so we’ve been really busy.”

The two captains have been teaching students for nearly two decades and it doesn’t stop with children. When the village is open, they also hold safety classes for adults, do fire extinguisher trainings and senior citizen talks.

“It doesn’t matter how young or how old you are, everybody has to be safe,” Claus said. “So we really enjoy what we do and it’s great to be able to make a big impact in the community.”

The most important message Claus and Gomez-Espino want everyone who goes through their program to know is how important it is to have working smoke alarms.

“The worst thing for a firefighter is to go to house fire and carry people out that did not survive,” Gomez-Espino said. ”We know that it’s so preventable if they have early warning. So as many times as we have to stress how important smoke alarms are so that you have that early warning, we just won’t stop. That is our mission.”

Anyone in Fort Wayne who needs a smoke or CO alarm can apply for a free one on the fire department’s website. More information about the safety village can be found here.