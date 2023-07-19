FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) kept its crown in the annual Michael Rager – Kenneth Stiverson Memorial Softball Game.

The FWFD won 37-19 in a blowout against the Fort Wayne Police Department, despite the game starting close with several lead changes and just a two-run differential after the fourth inning.

Participants said both departments love to compete in the game for bragging rights.

“Community is all about what the police and fire department are about, we love to rip each other, especially during this game,” said Sgt. Joshua Hartup, who organized the event.

However, it means a lot more to the departments than just camaraderie and a game.

“Ultimately when it comes down to it, I mean, we’ve worked together on a daily basis and coming together to memorialize again to people that lost their lives for the community who we now serve. It’s just something special,” Sgt. Hartup said.

The game honored the late Michael Thomas Rager, former Fort Wayne Fire Department District Chief, and Kenneth P. Stiverson, former Fort Wayne Police Department Patrolman, both of whom died in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Fort Wayne in 1972 and 1969 respectively.

But at the event, others who gave their life to serve Fort Wayne were honored, including the late Donald Kidd, who had the first pitch thrown out in his honor, and money from the game was donated to Kidd’s family.

“My son was a policeman who pitched for them for the last 13 years, he died last September,” said Kidd’s father Tom Kidd. “We miss him, but he was so much joy to everybody and everyone loved him, just nice for the fans to come out.”

The game was hosted by Guns ‘N Hoses and sponsored by Custom Maintenance Solutions, who donated money for each home run and grand slam.

Before the game, there was a ceremony to honor those lost, including a presentation of the colors and the signing of the national anthem by City Councilman Tom Didier.

Local radio personalities Rick Hughes and Jim Shovlin served as emcees for the event.