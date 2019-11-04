FWFD uses steel shipping containers to create live-fire training center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The current Fort Wayne Fire Department recruit class of 20 members was the first to take full advantage of the department’s new multi-story, live-fire training center, located at 2700 Dwenger Avenue, on Monday.

Over the past 2 and a half years, the FWFD has invested more than $150,000 to improve hands-on training capabilities at the Dwenger Avenue training facility.

The most recent phase was finished in late October and includes a multi-story modular burn center. The structure is entirely made of steel where multiple fires can be set and extinguished during training sessions.

The live-fire training center is built from decommissioned steel shipping containers and can be moved to different locations.

According to FWFD Chief Eric Lahey, since they are unable to burn at the tower on the campus anymore, hands-on training for recruits has been performed at old residential structures they secured from the community or they have traveled to other fire departments who have a similar dedicated burn facility.

The idea, Lahey said, came from other departments across the country who use shipping containers for training.

When a $60,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security became available, Lahey said the department jumped at the opportunity to purchase the containers to create the facility, which was overall less costly than renting an already existing dedicated burn facility.

Plans for the future include adding multiple structures to the building in order to simulate various situations such as a fire in a strip mall, a garage or a cul-de-sac. Those additions are expected to be completed in 2020.