FWFD to replace 190 radios with over $980K grant from FEMA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) will be replacing 190 radios after being awarded a $982,938 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The City of Fort Wayne said command and administrative operations will receive 40 new radios and 150 radios will go toward fire suppression and EMT services operations. The department will be contributing $98,293 in matching funds to go towards the radios.

The FWFD said it is testing newer radio models before making a final purchase. The new radios will be certified as intrinsically safe, which is particularly helpful for firefighters.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our department and will assist in keeping our firefighters safe,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “We’re appreciative of the grant, and the new radios will make a lasting and meaningful difference in our daily efforts to protect the community.”

Information on when the new radios will be received has not been released.