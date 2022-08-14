FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at an apartment building Sunday morning.

Around 8:56 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to East Central Towers on Washington Boulevard. Crews arrived two minutes later and said they saw black smoke coming from a window at the back of the building

Crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.

According to a report from the fire department, the flames were under control by 9:16 a.m., and most of the fire had already been extinguished by a dry chemical extinguisher right above the stovetop.

Crews reported some damage to nearby cabinets in the kitchen, and heavy smoke filled the second floor and a stairwell. There was minor damage reported as a result of the fire and water, and moderate damage from the smoke. Crews used blowers to ventilate the area and residents were then able to go back inside.

Medics reportedly treated a resident at the scene and they were not taken to the hospital for injuries.

Investigators noted the smoke detector was working at the time of the fire. The investigation is complete, according to the report.