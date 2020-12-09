FWFD responding to structure fire on northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are engaging a structure fire at the 4100 block of Fourier Drive Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 2:30 a.m., according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department activity log.

The structure is home to businesses Apollo Drive Technology, Blue Pony, and AVID Labs.

It is unknown if people were present at the building when the fire began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, please refresh for more updates.