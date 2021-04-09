FWFD responding to industrial complex fire on city’s east side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are responding to a fire at Franke Plating Works on the city’s east side early Friday morning.

Crews responded around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and Glasgow Avenue after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the building, according to a FWFD spokesperson.

Firefighters remain on the scene as smoke continues to come out of the building. A hazmat team is also present to prevent chemical runoff from getting into the sewer systems.

Surrounding streets from South Anthony Boulevard to Glasglow Avenue are closed, including a portion of East Washington Boulevard.. Fort Wayne dispatchers advise avoiding the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There are no injuries as the facility was closed during the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for additional updates.