Man, 2 dogs evacuate from house fire south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and two dogs had to self-evacuate from a home that caught on fire just south of downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Around 6:15 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 400 block of West Dewald Street, which is near Creighton and Fairfield Avenues.

According to a release the fire started in the basement and then spread up towards the baseboards and flooring of the first floor. When firefighters arrived, they were able to stop the fire from extending further out into house.

A man and two dogs were inside the house evacuated before fire crews arrived. There are no injuries to report.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.