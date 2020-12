FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire at a northeast side neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to 6627 Bandon Dr. at Brookside Estates, near Evard Road.

The fire originated from the attic, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Four people were able to self-evacuate. No injuries were reported.

Evard Road is closed as firefighters continue to investigate.