FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are responding to a house fire near the 2100 block of Bellevue Drive on the city’s northeast side.

According to the activity log, FWFD responded just before 8 a.m. to reports of a house fire at the Concordia Gardens neighborhood. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional information.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.