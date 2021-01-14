FWFD investigating ‘hoarder house’ fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The FWFD is investigating the cause of a house fire in Southeast Fort Wayne early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, firefighters arrived to the 2500 block of East Paulding Road to find smoke coming out of the house. After removing a large amount of debris, crews were able to extinguish the fire in 30 minutes.

One person was able to self-evacuate, along with one pet. No injuries have been reported.

Crews will spend several hours Thursday morning overhauling and extinguishing hot spots due to a large amount of items stored inside and outside the house.

Westbound lanes of Paulding Road are closed as crews continue to respond.