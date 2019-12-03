Three people, dog escape mobile home fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department spent a portion of their Tuesday morning battling a fire at Valley Hills West mobile home park.

Fire crews were called to 2737 West Washington Center Road just after 7:30 a.m. on report of a fire. They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a home.

WANE 15 learned that three adults and a dog were able to safely get out of the home before fire crews arrived. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.