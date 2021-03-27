FWFD: One dead following structure fire at duplex



FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 45 hundred block of South Anthony Boulevard at 2:45 in the morning Saturday.

When crews arrived they found a duplex on fire, smoke coming from the windows, and were informed of someone possibly inside. Several crews performed a search.

One person was found dead inside the apartment. FWFD remained on scene for several hours to investigate. Throughout the investigation surrrounding roads were shut donw.

The cause of death is still unknown. The investigation in on going.