FWFD: Cat dies in house fire, lone resident, 3 dogs, 18 lizards unharmed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One cat died in an overnight fire on the 800th block Aurora Knoll Lane, a few blocks north from the Coldwater Crossing Mall, but the single inhabitant in the house at the time was unharmed.

Fire crews responded to a call of fire around 2:42 a.m. They saw smoke coming from the front of the house. They pulled a line into the house and extinguished the fire which they said was in the kitchen. Crews said it took about 12 minutes to take out the fire reporting that the fire was over at 2:54 a.m.

FWFD said that there was only one person in the house who got out safely was unharmed. There were 21 pets in the house. One cat died, and three dogs and 18 lizards survived. Investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.