FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry gathered to dedicate the FWFD’s newest fire station in northeast Fort Wayne.

The new station relocated Fire Station 14 from Reed Road across from Snider High School to the southeast corner of Reed Road and E. State Boulevard.

According to the City of Fort Wayne, the new location provides easier access to major roadways while also offering more space for firefighters.

“Today marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide excellent public safety services,” Henry said. “This modern and efficient facility will be a welcome addition to assist the women and men of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.”

The new Station 14 cost $4 million and provided firefighters with two full bays, a one-half bay, sleeping quarters, a workout room, a dining room and a kitchen.

The new fire station will also be designed to keep working spaces and living spaces separate, and city officials said the safety measures are designed to aid in cancer prevention.

FWFD Fire Chief Eric Lahey said the old Station 14 has been around since the 1950s, and the building had been causing issues for firefighters that will be solved by the new fire station.

“We’re not really changing too much [with] the response plan of this station,” Lahey said. “The station does provide us really quick access both north, south and east and west.”

Station 14 firefighters will move into the new fire station Wednesday.

Lahey hopes to build a new fire station in the future to replace Station 5, and he said land has already been purchased to start that process.