FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at a two-story house in northeast Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to the house at the 5800 block of Montavilla drive just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of the home, and two fire trucks were seen at location of the fire. According to FWPD, the fire started in the kitchen, but crews were able to put out the fire in 11 minutes.

Crews also found an unresponsive dog inside the house, but the dog was resuscitated by firefighters and in better condition before being turned over to animal control.

The house suffered moderate fire and smoke damage. There were no other occupants in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.