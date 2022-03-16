FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire reported near downtown Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to a two-story house on 2700 Thompson Ave., just after 5 p.m. One person was at the home during the time of the fire and self-evacuated.

According to a report, once firefighters arrived at the home they discovered smoke coming from the edges of the roof and an upstairs window on the back of the house. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters searched the house for other occupants and didn’t find anyone else in the home.

Dispatch and the report confirmed there were no injuries or road closures. One cat is still missing, however. The house suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

Fort Wayne Fire deputy chief Adam O’Connor said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.