FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to an apartment building fire on the city’s northeast side.

Crews were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday to the 3100 block of Vance Ave. just south of North Coliseum Blvd to see smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the apartment building.

According to a release from FWFD, crews had found a small fire in the kitchen that had started from pots and pans on the stove and had spread to the cabinets.

Occupants of the apartment had already been evacuated, and crews were able to treat a resident who had sustained a minor burn.

There were no additional injuries.