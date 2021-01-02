FWFD investigating cause of fire on Clinton Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating the cause of fire on Clinton Street Saturday morning.

The fire department was called to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Clinton Street around 5:10 Saturday morning. At the scene, crews found fire coming from the windows of the second floor of a vacant building.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes. Firefighters say no one was inside of the building.

Clinton Street was completely shut down as a result, but is now open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.