FWFD investigating cause of fire on Clinton Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating the cause of fire on Clinton Street Saturday morning.

The fire department was called to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Clinton Street around 5:10 Saturday morning. At the scene, crews found fire coming from the windows of the second floor of a vacant building.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes. Firefighters say no one was inside of the building.

Clinton Street was completely shut down as a result, but is now open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss