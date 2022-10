FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews are investigating the cause of a house fire that started Saturday at a home in Waynedale.

Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a home on Westward Drive, on the city’s southwest side.

FWFD confirmed to WANE 15 no one was hurt in the incident.

WANE 15 is at the scene to learn more.