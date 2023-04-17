FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Sunday night house fire.

Firefighters responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a 2-story home in the 1600 block of Barthold Street, according to a release from FWFD.

The fire was found at the back of the house, and the flames were under control by 11:31 p.m., FWFD said. No one was injured, and no one was in the house when crews arrived.

Fire crews discovered the home’s smoke detector was not working at the time of the fire. There was moderate fire and water damage, and minor smoke damage.

Fort Wayne firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.