FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs during a house fire at 3505 S. Harrison St. on Friday afternoon, according to a fire department media release.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 3 p.m. after someone reported a woman was trapped on the second-floor, the media release said. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoking coming from the house and went inside to contain the fire.

They found the fire on the second floor and the woman was rescued using ladders from outside the house, according to the fire department. The woman was taken to a local hospital by medics. Her condition was not known, fire officials said.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs and handed them over to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

The fire took 14 minutes to bring under control. It caused moderate damage to the home and it’s cause is not known.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, fire officials said.