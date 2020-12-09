FWFD fight fire on northwest side

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department crews are fighting a fire on the northwest side of Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to 4130 Fourier Dr. around 4:05 p.m. for a structure fire. This is the same area where a commercial building caught fire early Wednesday morning.

It is unclear if anyone was in the building when the fire started or if there are any injuries.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

