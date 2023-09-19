FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — $3 million is the cost of safety for the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD).

That’s the amount the FWFD asked Fort Wayne City Council for Tuesday to purchase four new fire trucks, replacing trucks dating anywhere from 2005-2015, including one engine that was totaled.

“Without these engines, we would be putting our department and citizens at risk by not having enough apparatus,” said FWFD Chief Eric Lahey.

The FWFD was able to get a good deal on the trucks, saving the city money – something that City Council lauded.

“We’re saving taxpayer money,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock. “I really appreciate that we have great city staff that are looking out for the best possible infrastructure that we can have.”

The cheaper prices came from another fire department backing out of a deal, leaving FWFD to benefit from securing that production spot, saving taxpayer dollars.

“We’re seeing significant savings over the purchase of these four engines. We’re saving just over $700,000,” Lahey said. “It’s a continued effort by everyone on the FWFD staff to make sure everyone is equipped, but we do it in a way that’s responsible to the taxpayer.”

Three of the four trucks will arrive in the first quarter of 2024 with the last truck set to arrive in 2025.