FWFD extinguishes house fire on city’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A house near the west side of downtown Fort Wayne suffered noticeable damage after a house fire late Sunday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Fort Wayne firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Third Street with reports of a house fire. They arrived to find a fire on an outside wall that spread into the interior of the house’s second floor.

Four occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to escape, according to a release. Firefighters also located three pets inside the house and were able to safely evacuate them.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 20 minutes. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.