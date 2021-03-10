FWFD extinguish house fire on city’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters responded to an overnight house fire on the city’s southwest side on Wednesday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., crews arrived to the 1700 block of Lough Nest to find smoke coming from the kitchen window of the house. One adult was able to evacuate without injury before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in less than 10 minutes. The complex sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage, according to a release. An investigation revealed the fire was due to an accidental cooking incident.