FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Fort Wayne on Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. the two residents at the home called saying their house was filling up with smoke and they didn’t know where it was coming from.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Twilight Lane, near St. Joe Center Road, and found the two residents still inside the home. The residents were quickly removed from the home and a small fire was located in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished within six minutes of arriving on scene. According to a release, the residents suffered injuries, but were taken to an area hospital in “good” condition. The house suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The fire was determined to have been started by smoking materials that were thrown away in the trash. No other injuries were reported.