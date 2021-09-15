FWFD extinguish heavy house fire on Congress Avenue Tuesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a heavy house fire blocks away from Lafayette Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of Congress Avenue to find heavy fire through the roof of a small single-story house. Fires were found in bedrooms, the attic area and roof. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to a release.

The suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage. According to a release, investigators found the cause to be due to an “Intentional Human Act.”

A search was conducted around the house and no one was found inside.