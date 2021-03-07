FWFD: Exterior patio of apartment catches on fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at 3510 Cheviot Drive Sunday afternoon.

FWFD said that the first unit arrived on the scene and found a fire on the exterior patio of an apartment building that had extended to the second floor and attic. The crew made entry to extinguish the fire and check for occupants.

All occupants self-evacuated and no injuries were reported. The fire, which was brought under control in 21 minutes, is under investigation.