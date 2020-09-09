FWFD awarded over $460K to purchase PPE and essential supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department announced Tuesday that it has been awarded $466,693 to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and essential supplies to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – COVID-19 Supplemental (AFG-S) grant was provided through FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

The City of Fort Wayne will contribute a matching portion of $46,693, bringing the total to $513,386. The money is expected to cover PPE costs for the next 12 months.

“Our firefighters have done an excellent job following the guidelines set by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Allen County Department of Health,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “To date no firefighter has contracted COVID -19 from their work on the fire department. This award will go a long way toward our efforts to protect our firefighters while they continue to serve the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

The FWFD responds to approximately 1,000 EMS incidents per month and during each run firefighters suit up in the full COVID-19 PPE ensemble, which includes a full body splash protection suit, gloves, N-95 mask, goggles or a face shield, the release said.