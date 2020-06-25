FWFD accepting applications for new recruits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is accepting applications for 18 firefighter positions in its 93rd Recruit Class.

Fort Wayne Fire chief Erick Lahey announced that the program is looking for qualified applicants between the age of 21 – 36 who are committed to saving lives in Fort Wayne.

“We encourage and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds who will bring multiple perspectives, new ideas and insights to the Fort Wayne Fire Department,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Our outstanding fire department, with the leadership of Chief Eric Lahey, is leading the way in fire protection services, life-saving practices and public outreach and education. Adding additional firefighters to protect our citizens and businesses will make the Department even stronger.”

“The Fort Wayne Fire Department is actively looking to recruit men and women of color,” said City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. “A career with the Fort Wayne Fire Department is a career pathway to success, an excellent way to serve your community, be a servant leader and remain connected to our great summit city of Fort Wayne.”

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on July 31. Late applicants will not be accepted.

Classes will start on February 1, 2021. Graduates of the program will begin employment at their assigned fire stations by June 19, 2021.

More information and instructions relating to the hiring process are available at: FortWayneFireDepartment.org/Career-Opportunities/Hiring-Process.

Applicants who successfully submit an application by the deadline will be notified of next steps.