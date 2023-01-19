FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s north side Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at a house along Stonecreek Trail.

The FWFD said firefighters found a fire in the kitchen that was later determined to be “accidental in nature,” along with smoke throughout the rest of the house.

Firefighters rescued three pets and found nobody in the home before bringing the fire under control “in a few minutes.”

The house suffered heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage, according to the FWFD.